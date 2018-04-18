Isaac Coffey Blasts Three Homers in 11-1 Dos Pueblos Win Over Ventura

Isaac Coffey belted three solo home runs on a 4-for-4 day to power the Dos Pueblos baseball team to an 11-1 Channel League baseball win over visiting Ventura for its 15th straight victory on Wednesday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Combined with Tuesday's win, the Chargers have outscored the Cougars 29-2 in two games.



Dylan Kelley started on the mound and pitched the complete games, allowing one run while striking out nine batters.

Mason Boelter, Chris Abbott and Jed Donelan each had three hits. Boelter tripled, drove in a run and scored three runs. Abbott, who went 3 for 3, had a double and two RBI. Donelan drove in two runs.

The Chargers (16-2, 4-0) complete their three-game series with Ventura on Friday at home.



