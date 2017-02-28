Isaac Coffey Contributes With Bat, Arm in 11-7 Dos Pueblos Win

Baseball

Isaac Coffey rapped a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, and Dos Pueblos erupted for six runs in the second inning en route to an 11-7 win at El Camino Real on Tuesday in the Easton Tournament.

The Chargers are 2-0 on the young season.

Evan Kling was on base four times with three walks and a single. Nico Martinez had a single, double and two RBIs

On the mound, Dylan Kelley started and went 3.1 innings and Jake McBride threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Coffey closed out the game with two scoreless innings of relief to earn the save.

The Chargers play at Chatsworth on Thursday in their next tournament game.



