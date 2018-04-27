Isaac Coffey Delivers for Dos Pueblos in Deciding Game Against Santa Barbara

Baseball

Chris Abbott's homer ignites a four-run fifth inning in 4-1 victory, putting Chargers in first place in Channel League

He already pitched a few innings of relief in the first two games of the big three-game series, but Isaac Coffey knew his Dos Pueblos teammates were counting on him to deliver as the starter in the deciding game against Santa Barbara High for first place in the Channel League baseball race.

Coffey came through brilliantly, throwing a complete game in a 4-1 Chargers’ victory on Friday at Eddie Mathews.

The result gives DP a 19-3 record and puts the Chargers on top of the standings at 7-1; Santa Barbara (12-8) falls into second place at 7-2.

“I was kind of nervous coming because I had already pitched two games and my arm was tired,” Coffey said. “But I did a lot of therapy the day before and right after the game on Wednesday and I came out here and gave all I had.”

Coffey paced himself in the early innings. He hit two batters and gave up a run and three hits in the first three innings. He allowed only two base runners the rest of the way, one reaching on error.

He allowed one run on four hits and struck out four.

The Dons' run came in the third. Frankie Gamberdella single, moved to second on a sacrifice by Nick Oakley and scored on a two-out single center by Bryce Warrecker.

“I kind of paced myself in the beginning because I thought my arm is going to get tired after pitching two games this week,” Coffey said. “I realized after a few innings in, ‘My arm feels great right now’ and started letting it go.”

His fastball was clocked at 90 mph in the fifth inning.

“You could tell in the bullpen and the first couple of innings he was really tired,” catcher Evan Kling said. “And you could see he really wanted this and really wanted to battle through and help the team as much as he could. He just felt stronger as the game went on. It was awesome he was able to finish.

“He started really bringing it and you could tell the adrenalin was kicking in.”

Said DP coach George Hedricks: “His fastball jumped up multiple miles per hour as the game wore on ... It’s Isaac Coffey.

“We had a game plan and stuck to it,” Hedricks added. “I was a little nervous as he was pacing himself, but he knew what he was doing. He made his pitches, which was the big thing. His stuff got sharper and harder as the game went on.”

Coffey was down 1-0 in a pitching duel with Santa Barbara’s Derek True before the Chargers erupted for all their runs in the fifth inning.

Chris Abbott got the DP offense going with a solo homer to left field off True.

"Chris came up really clutch for us with that home run," said Kling "That really got our whole team going. We knew that was our time right then in that inning. It got the fans going for us and it set the tempo for the rest of the game."

Said Abbott of the homer: “He got me down two strikes and I was hitting curve ball and adjusting fast ballt. He gave me a fastball right down the middle and I was able to get my hands inside of hit and put it out. It felt good.”

Until the homer DP had been held in check on the strong pitching performance from True.

“We were a little flat, but that inning just picked us up and our energy was steady from there,” said Abbott. “Lot of respect to (Santa Barbara). Derek came out and pitched really well. He shut our guys out for the most part. His curve ball in the dirt was getting us to bite. It was really effective. As the game wore on, we got the hang of it a little bit and started putting the ball in play and good things happened.”

Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker couldn’t have asked for more from True in four innings.

“The first four inning were absolutely lights out,” he said. “He struck out the last batter of the fourth inning on his best two-strike breaking ball. We made a point of emphasis to positively reinforce that because we’ve had trouble with two-strike location. I don’t know why because (the pitchers) work so hard to get two strikes.”

Abbott’s homer came on two strikes.

“One swing of the bat tied it up and completely reinvigorated their team,” said Warrecker.

True was involved in collision with Coffey as he ran out an infield bouncer along the first baseline in the bottom of the fourth. Coffey ran off the mound and fielded the ball just as True arrived at the same spot. The players slammed into each and fell to the ground. Both got up and stayed in the game.

“It was unfortunate that happened. I don’t know if it jarred him, but he said he was fine and seemed to be fired up after it,” Warrecker said of True. “I wouldn’t say it played a big thing.”

Said Coffey: “(The ball) might have gone foul, but I risked it to get the out, so I grabbed it and he happened to be right there and I just tagged him out.

“I felt fine. Because he hit my side and not my stomach and get the wind knocked out of me. It was no big deal at all.”

After getting the first out of the fifth inning on a come-backer, True gave up a single to Nico Martinez and walked Jed Donelan. That brought Kling, who had been a hard-luck batter in the series, hitting several hard-hit balls right at Santa Barbara fielders.

This time, Kling banged a single to right to score Martinez for the go-ahead run.

“It feels really awesome,” the senior catcher said of delivering a clutch hit. “In the previous games this week, I was hitting the ball just right to people, just missing pitches. But I thought I could drive in a run. It felt really awesome I connected on that one and get the go-ahead run.”

Bryce Warrecker replaced True and he walked Coffey. Dylan Kelley followed and ripped a two-run double for a 4-1 lead.

The three-run lead was plenty for Coffey.

“We held them scoreless for six innings, but the fifth inning… With a competitor like Isaac Coffey, a three-run lead with his minuscule ERA, we were in dire straits.”

Coffey felt good pitching with the lead.

“It gave me a lot more confidence. Three runs is a good lead, it helps a lot,” he said.

“Three runs isn’t a lot but the way Isaac was picking up and pitching, it felt like a much bigger lead,” said Hedricks.