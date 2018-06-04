Isaac Coffey Fires a 3-Hit Shutout for Dos Pueblos in SLO Tournament Opener

Baseball

Isaac Coffey pitched a three-hit shutout for Dos Pueblos in a 3-0 baseball win over Fountain Valley on the first day of the San Luis Obispo Tournament on Wednesday.

The win was the eighth in a row for the Chargers, who improve to 9-2.

Coffey struck out seven and walked only one batter. He also was 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

Dylan Kelley doubled and scored a run and Evan Kling, Mason Boelter and Nico Martinez all had singles.

The Chargers play Turlock-Pitman on Thursday at 10 a.m.