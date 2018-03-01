Isaac Coffey Has Productive Day in 1-Run Dos Pueblos Loss

Baseball

Isaac Coffey struck out eight in five innings on the mound, but Dos Pueblos fell short against Saugus, 8-7, in an Easton Tournament baseball game at Saugus on Thursday.

Coffey also had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

Dylan Kelley drove in two runs for the Chargers, who fell to 1-2.

Dos Pueblos play Hart on Saturday at home.

