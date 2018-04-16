Isaac Coffey’s Hitting Paces Dos Pueblos to 14-6 Victory

Baseball

Isaac Coffey continued his hot hitting at the Greenway Festival, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, leading the Dos Pueblos baseball team to a 14-6 win over Littleton, Colo. on Wednesday.

Josh Feldhaus was 2-3 with three RBI and Wyatt Boyle drove in three runs with a hit.

The Chargers were ahead 7-6 when they erupted for five runs in the fifth inning.

Mason Boelter pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the victory.

Dos Pueblos (10-4-1) plays its final tournament game against Marian Catholic.

