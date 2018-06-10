Isaac Coffey Makes Impressive Debut for Foresters in 7-2 Win

Baseball

Recent Dos Pueblos graduate allows one hit in five shutout innings

Isaac Coffey began the next level of his baseball career in impression fashion on Saturday with the Santa Barbara Foresters.

Two days after graduating from Dos Pueblos High, the Oral Roberts University-bound Coffey pitched five shutout innings, allowed only one hit and earned the victory as the Foresters beat the Inland Valley Pirates 7-2 at Pershing Park.

Coffey, who led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League title and was named the league MVP, retired the first 12 batters he faced. He ended his day with four strikeouts and one walk against college-level ballplayers. Bailey Reid, Brad Demco, Jackson Wolf and Jackson Sigman each pitched in an inning of relief to finish out the game.

“I thought he looked really confident out there,” teammate and fellow starting pitcher Garrett Crochet told SBforesters.org. “Especially given that he just graduated high school—it was clear that he didn’t let age define him tonight.”

The Foresters gave him a 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the second and third innings. Shortstop Utah Jones came around to score the first run on a Pirates throwing error.

Santa Barbara broke it open in the bottom of the fifth, erupting for four runs on four hits (two triples and two singles), all coming with two outs.

Luke Coffey of Westmont College, Isaac’s older brother had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run. Jones, Conner Woods and Chase Illig also had two hits and Michael Teobaldi added a two-run triple.

The Foresters play their first California Collegiate League game on Sunday, hosting the Healdsburg Prune Packers at 2 p.m. at Pershing Park.

