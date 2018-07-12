Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos Honored as First-Team Pick on All-State Baseball Team

Baseball

Isaac Coffey, who led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League championship and the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, has been named to the All-State Baseball first team by Cal-Hi Sports.

Coffey was selected as a multi-purpose player on the 30-player first team.

He batted .419 with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 32 runs. As a pitcher, he won 10 games, struck out 94 in 82 innings and posted an ERA of 1.28.

Coffey, the Channel League MVP and an All-CIF-SS Division 1 first-team selection, signed with Oral Roberts University.

The All-State Baseball first-team selections can be seen at CalHiSports.com

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.