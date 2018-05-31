Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:48 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Baseball MVP

Isaac Coffey, DP baseball Click to view larger
Isaac Coffey was a force on the mound, at the plate and in the field for the Dos Pueblos baseball team. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 31, 2018 | 1:24 p.m.

Isaac Coffey, a dominating player for the Dos Pueblos baseball team, has been named the Channel League MVP.

Coffey led the Chargers to the league title,  the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals and a 25-4 record with his pitching, hitting and solid play at shortstop. He signed a college offer with Oral Roberts University.

Coffey batted .419 with eight homers and 12 doubles. He scored 32 runs, drove in 27 and had an on-base percentage of .504.

As a pitcher, Coffey earned 10 wins, posted a 1.28 ERA, struck out 94 and walked 16 in 82 innings. 

In addition to Coffey,  Dos Pueblos put five players on the all-league first team. They are seniors Evan Kling, Chris Abbott, Dylan Kelley, and Charlie Cuykendall and junior Mason Boelter. 

Santa Barbara, the league runner-up, had five first-team selections, and all five are underclassmen: juniors Frankie Gramberdella and Derek True and sophomores Bryce Warrecker, Nick Oakley and Anthony Firestone.

Erik Larson was a first-team pick from San Marcos.

All Channel League Baseball

MVP -- Isaac Coffey Dos Pueblos, 12

First Team

Name School Year
Evan Kling DP 12
Mason Boelter DP 11
Chris Abbott DP  12
Dylan Kelley DP  12
Charlie Cuykendall DP 12
Frank Gamberdella SB 11
Derek True SB 11
Bryce Warrecker SB 10
Nick Oakley SB 10
Anthony Firestone SB 10
Jacob Martinez B 12
Erik Larson SM 11

Second Team 

Jed Donelan DP 12
Drew Darke DP 12
Nico Martinez DP 11
Kai Uchio SB 11
Nick Dallow SB 11
Jeremy Knight SB 12
Trevor Hammond B 11
Jerrett Howery B 12
Isaac Villarreal SM 11
Aaron Ratliff SM 12
Vince Vogel SM 12
Andrew Ramirez V 10

Honorable Mention

Name School Grade

Caleb Severson DP 12
Ryan Fisk DP 12
Jackson Hamilton SB 11
Scott Feldman SB 12
Cade Morrison B 12
Jacob Woodward B 12
Dylen Gibbon B 12
Diego Jasso SM 12
Dominic Roderick SM 11
Ralph Hernandez V 11
Manny Jaquez V 12
Marcus De La Santos V 11

