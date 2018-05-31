Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Baseball MVP

Baseball

Isaac Coffey, a dominating player for the Dos Pueblos baseball team, has been named the Channel League MVP.

Coffey led the Chargers to the league title, the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals and a 25-4 record with his pitching, hitting and solid play at shortstop. He signed a college offer with Oral Roberts University.

Coffey batted .419 with eight homers and 12 doubles. He scored 32 runs, drove in 27 and had an on-base percentage of .504.

As a pitcher, Coffey earned 10 wins, posted a 1.28 ERA, struck out 94 and walked 16 in 82 innings.

In addition to Coffey, Dos Pueblos put five players on the all-league first team. They are seniors Evan Kling, Chris Abbott, Dylan Kelley, and Charlie Cuykendall and junior Mason Boelter.

Santa Barbara, the league runner-up, had five first-team selections, and all five are underclassmen: juniors Frankie Gramberdella and Derek True and sophomores Bryce Warrecker, Nick Oakley and Anthony Firestone.

Erik Larson was a first-team pick from San Marcos.

All Channel League Baseball

MVP -- Isaac Coffey Dos Pueblos, 12

First Team

Name School Year

Evan Kling DP 12

Mason Boelter DP 11

Chris Abbott DP 12

Dylan Kelley DP 12

Charlie Cuykendall DP 12

Frank Gamberdella SB 11

Derek True SB 11

Bryce Warrecker SB 10

Nick Oakley SB 10

Anthony Firestone SB 10

Jacob Martinez B 12

Erik Larson SM 11

Second Team

Jed Donelan DP 12

Drew Darke DP 12

Nico Martinez DP 11

Kai Uchio SB 11

Nick Dallow SB 11

Jeremy Knight SB 12

Trevor Hammond B 11

Jerrett Howery B 12

Isaac Villarreal SM 11

Aaron Ratliff SM 12

Vince Vogel SM 12

Andrew Ramirez V 10

Honorable Mention

Name School Grade

Caleb Severson DP 12

Ryan Fisk DP 12

Jackson Hamilton SB 11

Scott Feldman SB 12

Cade Morrison B 12

Jacob Woodward B 12

Dylen Gibbon B 12

Diego Jasso SM 12

Dominic Roderick SM 11

Ralph Hernandez V 11

Manny Jaquez V 12

Marcus De La Santos V 11