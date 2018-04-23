Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos, SBCC’s Kelee Shimizu Named Athletes of the Week

Dos Pueblos baseball player Isaac Coffey put on a display of power on the mound and at the plate during a sweep of Ventura, and the Chargers extended their winning streak to 16 games.

Kelee Shimizu was a powerhouse in the pool for the SBCC women’s swimming team, leading the Vaqueros to a fourth straight Western State Conference championship.

For their performances, Coffey and Shimizu were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Shimizu, won the 200, 500 and 1650 freestyle events and swim on three relays, including a school and conference record-setting 400 free relay.

Coffey had a pair of monster performances for the DP baseball team.In the second game of the three-game set against Ventura, he blasted three home runs and went 4 for 4 in an 11-1 victory. In the series finale, he fired a two-hit shutout (11-0).

Coffey and the Chargers open a three-game series against Santa Barbara on Tuesday at DP’s Scott O’Leary Field. Games 2 and 3 are at Eddie Mathews Field. Both teams are unbeaten in Channel League.

The male athlete honorable mention choices for the award include Derek True (Santa Barbara High baseball), Isaiah Veal (Bishop Diego track & field), Jaydn Mata (San Marcos track & field) and Dominik Stefanov (San Marcos tennis).

The other female athletes considered for the award were Allie Jones (San Marcos track & field), Kaela Cleary (San Marcos track & field), Brianna Castro (Dos Pueblos softball), Alana Ochoa (SBCC track & field) and Olivia Geyling (Dos Pueblos lacrosse).

