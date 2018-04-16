Isaac Coffey’s Hitting Leads Dos Pueblos to Pair of Wins at Greenway Festival

Baseball

Isaac Coffey homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead Dos Puebos to a pair of wins Tuesday at the Greenway Baseball Festival in Arizona.

The Chargers beat Evergreen, Colo., 4-2, and blanked Moon Valley, Ariz., 12-0 in a five-inning mercy-rule game.

Coffey doubled and had 2 RBI in the Evergreen game. Mason Boelter (2-for-4) and Josh Feldhaus (1-3) each drove in a run, and Feldhaus threw out two baserunners.

Kevin Barker pitched five innings to pick up the win. He allowed six hits, one run and struck out five. Coffey earned the save.

In the rout of Moon Valley, Coffey had a two-run homer, went 2-3 and stole a base. Feldhaus blasted a three-run triple, Colter Nisbet tripled and Evan Kling doubled.

Jake McBride pitched a five-inning complete-game two-hitter. He struck out eight and walked two.

Dos Pueblos (9-4-1) plays Littleton, Colo., on Wednesday.

