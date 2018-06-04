Isaac Coffey’s Hitting Sparks Dos Pueblos Baseball Past Templeton at SLO Tourney

Baseball

Isaac Coffey continued his hot hitting, collecting three more hits, two of them doubles, and driving in a run to help Dos Pueblos defeat Templeton, 7-5, in the second game of the day at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

The Chargers, 3-0 in the tournament, will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday.

Drew Darke went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Charlie Cuykendall was 1-2 with a double and RBI. Evan Kling reached base three times on two walks and a hit by pitch, and scored each time.

Cuykendall got the start on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing two runs, while striking out three.

Dylan Ledbetter pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and earned the victory. Nico Martinez struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to earn the save.

Dos Pueblos improves to 11-2.

