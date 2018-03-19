Isaac Coffey’s Solid Pitching Leads Dos Pueblos Past Buena, 2-1

Isaac Coffey struck out nine in six-plus innings and Dos Pueblos eked out a 2-1 Channel League baseball win at Buena on Monday.
Dylan Kelley and Drew Darke each drove in a run in the Chargers' first league victory. They are 4-2 overall.
Coffey allowed one unearned run and Nico Martinez finished out the game to earn the save.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.