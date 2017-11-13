Isaac De Alba Honored as Carpinteria’s Recipient of Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Carpinteria High's Isaac De Alba let's his actions do the talking.

Whether it's on the field or in the classroom, De Alba gets things done and leaves a good impression.

De Alba was recognized as Carpinteria's recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

De Alba is a three-sport athlete for the Warriors, competing in football, basketball and track & field.

"Isaac De Alba is a person of few words but that doesn't mean he goes unnoticed," Carpinteria track coach and assistant football coach Van Latham said. "Isaac is a leader among his teammates and on campus. He personifies the cliché that actions speak louder than words. His intensity on the field is only matched by his sportsmanship. He is respected by his teammates and opponents alike."

Basketball coach and football assistant Henry Gonzalez said De Alba's "strong, positive and ethical character allows him to be a leader among his peers. You know he will do all the right things on and off the court. Isaac is an excellent example of how we want our Warrior athletes to be."

Isaac is part of a family tradition of standout athletes at Carpinteria. His grandfather, Greg, great grandfather, Ed Rubio, father, Richard, and older brother, Xavier De Alba, played for the Warriors.

"He has some really good DNA and it comes out," football coach Rick Candaele said. "I coached Isaac's dad; Isaac has his number — 44. The family ties in Carpinteria run really deep."

Candaele said De Alba is a great teammate.

"I've never hear Isaac say a bad thing about anybody, ever. I've heard him complain or ask for something that he needs. He just goes and gets it done."