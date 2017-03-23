Golf
Isaac Stone Leads Santa Barbara Golfers Over Dos Pueblos
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 23, 2017 | 10:47 p.m.
Isaac Stone shot an even-par 70 at Birnam Wood Golf Club to earn medalist honors and lead Santa Barbara High to a 407-453 Channel League golf win over Dos Pueblos on Thursday.
Zach Steinberger shot an 80 to lead Dos Pueblos
Santa Barbara
Isaac Stone - 70
Eli Sada - 77
Preston Gomersall - 78
Preston Foy - 90
Conner Lambe - 92
Dos Pueblos
Zack Steinberger - 80
Joseph Pigatti - 83
Luke Vigna - 91
Matt Pigatti - 98
Christian Heslin - 101
