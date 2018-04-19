Isaac Stone Shoots a 69 to Lead Unbeaten Santa Barbara Golf Team

Golf

Isaac Stone shot a 1-under par 69 at a breezy Buenaventura Golf Course to lead a solid round by the Santa Barbara High golf team in a 364-415 Channe League win over Buena on Thursday.

The victory gives the Dons a 5-0 record in league and an 8-0 mark overall.

Stone shared medalist honors with Buena's Mason Teron. It was the fourth straight match Stone shot the low round.

Preston Gomersall shot a 73 while Preston Foy, Eli Sada and James Oschner all carded 74s,



The Santa Barbara Boys Golf team defeated Buena 364 - 415. Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara and Mason Teron of Buena tied for medalist with a 1-under 69 on a breezy afternoon at Buenaventura Golf Course. Preston Gomersall followed close behind with a 73. Santa Barbara moves to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Channel League.

SBHS

Isaac Stone - 69

Preston Gomersall - 73

Preston Foy - 74

Eli Sada - 74

James Oschner - 74

Buena

Mason Teron - 69

Justin Perich - 82

Katin King - 83

Jack Perich - 89

Nate Hemming - 92

