Isaac Stone’s 75 in the Wind Leads Santa Barbara Over San Marcos

Playing in cold, howling wind at Rancho San Marcos, Santa Barbara High's boys golf team gutted out a 402-449 Channel League win against San Marcos on Wednesday.

"It was a beautiful spring day and then about 3:15 someone flipped a switch and here came the winds, and it seemed we were back in winter," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "The back nine teams had to deal with 25 to 40 mph winds and the temperature dropped by 20 degrees."

Santa Barbara's Isaac Stone continued his solid play, shooting a 75 to earn medalist honors. Preston Foy fired a 78 in the wind.

Aryeh Keating shot a 76 and Blake Bornand carded a 77 to lead San Marcos.

"We played pretty well today considering the conditions. I was really pleased with Aryeh's and Blakes's round, but Santa Barbara has great depth and it showed today," said Solis.



Santa Barbara 402, San Marcos 449



Medalist:. Isaac Stone. 75 (SB)

SM Scores

Aryeh Keating 76

Blake Bornand 77

Diego Palladino 94

Nick Haecher 98

Clayton Heimlich 104

SB Scores

Preston Foy 78

Preston Gomersall 80

Eli Sada 83

Connor Lambe 86



