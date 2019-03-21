Isaac Villarreal, Defense Get It Done in San Marcos Victory

Baseball

lsaac Villarreal pitched a complete game and second baseman Diego Sandoval turned an unassisted double play in the seventh inning in a 4-2 non-league baseball win for San Marcos over Nipomo on Thursday.

The Royals scored all their runs in the fourth inning. Alex Moosbrugger delivered a bases-clearing double and scored on a fielding error.

Villarreal gave up two runs on six hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out three.

"Isaac was in control the entire game, allowing only three runners to reach third," said assistant coach Tony Sandoval. "He also threw a five-pitch 6th inning to allow him to finish the complete game.

The Royals didn't commit an error and Sandoval saved the victory with a clutch unassisted double play.

Villarreal also contributed at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double.

San Marcos plays at Lompoc on Friday in a Channel League game.