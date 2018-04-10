Isaac Villarreal Goes Distance in San Marcos Baseball Win at Ventura

Baseball

Isaac Villarreal pitched a complete game and drove in a run, helping San Marcos win its first Channel League baseball game on Tuesday, a 5-1 decision at Ventura High.

Villarreal struck out six, allowed one earned run, four hits and two walks. At the plate, he hit a RBI single in the fifth inning.

San Marcos scored two in the third as Diego Jasso doubled in Aaron Ratliff and scored on a wild throw from the catcher, who was trying to nail Vince Vogel who was stealing second base.

The Royals added three runs in the fifth. Ratliff scored on a fielder's choice by Vogel, Dominic Roderick singled in Jasso and Villarreal drove in Roderick.

Erik Larson had 2 hits for the Royals (6-7-1, 1-1-1), who are back in action Wednesday at Dos Pueblos.



