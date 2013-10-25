Isabel Morelli of Santa Barbara, 1933-2013

Posted on October 25, 2013 | 4:17 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary

Isabel Edith Morelli passed away peacefully in her sleep in Santa Barbara on Oct. 22, 2013, after a four-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Santa Barbara on June 17, 1933, to parents Martin and Julia Moreno. Isabel grew up in Carpinteria.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Morelli. Isabel is survived by her son, John Morelli, and her daughter, Julie Morelli; grandchildren John R. and Anthony M. Morelli, Melanie, Richard and Daniel Vega; and her great granddaughter Alina Vega. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas (Mary), Ernest (Mary) and David (Gloria) Moreno, and her sisters, Ortie (Eddie) Castro and Melie Parsons. Isabel also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and many friends whom she loved dearly.

The Rosary and Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N Nopal St. in Santa Barbara, at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Burial will follow at the Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane in Carpinteria.

Many thanks to her doctors and nurses at Sahara House, Serenity House and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Donations can be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara. Services are being handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary.