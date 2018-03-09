Isabella Gregson Fires a Shutout for SBCC’s First Conference Win

Softball

Isabella Gregson pitched a complete-game 4-0 shutout over Oxnard for SBCC's first WSC softball win on Thursday.

Gregson kept the Condors off the bases through the first three innings. In the fourth, Oxnard hit three singles to load the bases. But Gregson was able to shut down the threat by striking out two in a row to end the inning.

The game was scoreless until the fifth. Chloe Wells and Emily Bland started the SBCC rally with back-to-back singles. A walk from Madison Foster loaded the bases for Sloane Greely, who knocked in the Vaqueros' first run of the game. Gregson helped her own cause with a fielder's-choice RBI before Oxnard retired the final out of the inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Vaqueros scored two insurance runs with singles from Kayla Sanchez, Brandi Almaraz, and Chloe Wells, who was 2 for 4 on the day. Emily Bland, who was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, scored Sanchez and Almaraz on a single.

Gregson retired the next 10 batters while only walking one, to clinch the win for the Vaqueros.

SBCC nex plays on Saturday at Riverside.