College Volleyball

Isabella Thompson Blocks Out Citrus in SBCC Sweep

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 13, 2016 | 2:24 a.m.

Isabella Thompson recorded a career-high eight solo blocks on Wednesday night as No. 3 SBCC swept past Citrus 3-0 in its final nonconference women’s volleyball match at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.

Thompson, a 5-11 sophomore middle blocker from Stockton, had four kills and a career-best nine blocks for the Vaqueros (15-3), who posted their third straight sweep.

Kaylene Ureno had eight kills and hit .312 and Shannon Friend also had eight kills.

The Vaqueros broke open a 6-6 first set with a 15-6 run that produced a 21-12 lead. Hannah Cantrell drilled an overpass for the 23rd point and Citrus (2-15) had a double-contact call and a serve in the net to end the 25-18 Vaquero victory.

SBCC led through most of the second set, taking leads of 8-3, 15-10 and 18-12 on a tip kill by Thompson. The Owls got within three points on two occasions before a kill by Friend and a double contact on Citrus ended the set.

“We wanted to focus on some teams goals and we accomplished all of them,” said setter Kiana Pisula, who had three kills and 18 assists. “We did a good job of staying disciplined and focusing on what we needed to do. I love our team, we have a lot of weapons and I’m confident setting anyone.”

The Vaqueros hit .375 in the opening set and .280 in the third. They had to rally from deficits of 12-6, 16-12 and 19-17 to win the third set 25-21. Trailing 19-17, Thompson made a block with Carolyn Andrulis and a solo block to ignite an 8-2 match-ending run.

Pisula had a rare full-swing kill in the third set when she pounded a set from Hillary Bean to put the Vaqueros ahead 20-19.

“We like to tell the girls, ‘Set your setter and they’ll love you forever,’ “ said 26th-year head coach Ed Gover.
 Claire Bagdasar had four aces and five digs for the Vaqueros.

