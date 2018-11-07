Wednesday, November 7 , 2018, 9:25 am | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Isabella Viana, Ashlee Schouten Do Their Thing in SBCC Women’s Soccer Victory

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 6, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.

Isabella Viana notched a pair of first-half goals and Ashlee Schouten had three assists on Tuesday night as No. 4 SBCC cruised past Hancock 4-0 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

The first-place Vaqueros (13-2-2, 8-0-1) are 7-0 at home this year and extended their home winning streak to 20 in a row. Hancock fell to 2-16-2 and 1-8.

SBCC is unbeaten in its last 12 games (11-0-1) and hasn’t lost in its last 18 conference matches (17-0-1).

Viana, the WSC North scoring leader with 21 goals, opened the scoring at 23:01, taking a long lead from Schouten and knocking it off the left post. The ball caromed off a defender and into the net.

Just 1:17 later, Schouten sent a corner kick from the left side and defender Nicole Van Sickle chested it in for a 2-0 lead. Viana struck again at 38:40 when Riley Moore’s header bounced off the keeper and right to Viana for a rebound goal.

“Once you get that first one, they all start coming,” said Schouten, who leads the conference with 15 assists and is one away from tying Katie Voss' 2011 school record of 16 in a season.

Moore made it 4-0 in first-half extra time by driving in a pass from Schouten for a 15-yard score.

“We wanted to put on a performance and we did that,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We were a little frustrated early because they were pretty physical at the start. We played well and used the second half to get some subs in.”

Sisterson sent in nine substitutes in the second half after the starting 11 played the first 45 minutes.

“I thought Scout (Schouten) played very well tonight,” Sisterson added. “She’s been playing well, although she’s been a little frustrated with herself because she’s missed a few scoring opportunities. But that doesn’t bother me, she brings a lot to our team.”

Santa Barbara outshot the Bulldogs 16-0 in the first half and 20-2 for the game with 12 shots on-goal. Holly Telliard and the defense posted their eighth shutout. 

The Vaqueros will play their final regular-season game on Friday when Moorpark comes to La Playa for a 7 p.m. contest. 
 

