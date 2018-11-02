Saturday, November 3 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Isabella Viani’s 3 Straight Goals Carry SBCC Women’s Soccer

By | November 2, 2018 | 7:53 p.m.

Isabella Viana registered a natural hat trick in a 12-minute stretch of the first half on Friday, leading SBCC to a 5-1 women’s soccer victory over Cuesta in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara, ranked No. 8 in the state power points, is 12-2-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the WSC North with two games to play. Cuesta fell to 12-6 and 5-3.

Viana scored in the 15th, 25th and 27th minutes with Ashlee Schouten assisting on the first and third goals. A natural hat trick is when the same player scores three uninterrupted goals. Matilda Cassel Ledin made it 4-0 in the 57th minute on an assist from Monica Vallecilla.

It was the second hat trick of the year for Viana, who poured in four goals in a 6-0 win over Canyons on Sept. 4. Viana leads the WSC North with 19 goals. She reached 19 for the second straight year and has 38 in her career, good for second on the Vaqueros’ all-time scoring chart.

Cuesta broke up the shutout in the 61st minute. Then the Vaqueros struck again when Cassel Ledin fed Mila Ladek for a score and a commanding 5-1 lead.

The Vaqueros have finished third and second in the state the last two years. They have two home games left on Tuesday vs. Hancock at 7:30 p.m. and Friday vs. Moorpark at 7 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 