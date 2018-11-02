Isabella Viani’s 3 Straight Goals Carry SBCC Women’s Soccer

Soccer

Isabella Viana registered a natural hat trick in a 12-minute stretch of the first half on Friday, leading SBCC to a 5-1 women’s soccer victory over Cuesta in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Barbara, ranked No. 8 in the state power points, is 12-2-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the WSC North with two games to play. Cuesta fell to 12-6 and 5-3.

Viana scored in the 15th, 25th and 27th minutes with Ashlee Schouten assisting on the first and third goals. A natural hat trick is when the same player scores three uninterrupted goals. Matilda Cassel Ledin made it 4-0 in the 57th minute on an assist from Monica Vallecilla.

It was the second hat trick of the year for Viana, who poured in four goals in a 6-0 win over Canyons on Sept. 4. Viana leads the WSC North with 19 goals. She reached 19 for the second straight year and has 38 in her career, good for second on the Vaqueros’ all-time scoring chart.

Cuesta broke up the shutout in the 61st minute. Then the Vaqueros struck again when Cassel Ledin fed Mila Ladek for a score and a commanding 5-1 lead.

The Vaqueros have finished third and second in the state the last two years. They have two home games left on Tuesday vs. Hancock at 7:30 p.m. and Friday vs. Moorpark at 7 p.m.

