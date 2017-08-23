Isabelle Greene-Designed Garden in Historic Landscapes Collection

A Montecito site designed by landscape architect Isabelle Greene is the most recent California addition to The Historic American Landscapes Survey (HALS).

HALS was established in 2000 by the National Parks Service in conjunction with the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) to preserve documentation of historic American landscapes.

The historic landscape is the Lovelace Garden (originally the Harold S. Gladwin property) with an early naturalistic swimming pool that inspired landscape architects worldwide.

PGAdesign of Oakland, Knapp Architecture of San Francisco, photographer Stephen Schafer, landscape historian Carol Rowland Nawi and local surveyor Steve Davis collaborated with Greene to compile the documentation (12 full-sized archival drawings).

Additionally, a 144-page book has been published by Schafer. It is available for purchase at http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/1228021?__r=229643.

— Leslie Mcgeoy for Isabelle Greene.