Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:40 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Isabelle Huppert Garners Montecito Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Most recently, Paris-born actress was acclaimed for her work in the films 'Elle' and 'Things to Come'

French actress Isabelle Huppert was honored with the Montecito Award Wednesday night by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

French actress Isabelle Huppert was honored with the Montecito Award Wednesday night by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 106 > of 6
Actress Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers Wednesday night on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Actress Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers Wednesday night on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 107 > of 6
Actress Isabelle Huppert is interviewed by film critic Anne Thompson at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Wednesday night while receiving the Montecito Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Actress Isabelle Huppert is interviewed by film critic Anne Thompson at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Wednesday night while receiving the Montecito Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 108 > of 6
Actress Isabelle Huppert arrives at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Wednesday night.

Actress Isabelle Huppert arrives at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara Wednesday night. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 109 > of 6
Actress Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers Wednesday night on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Actress Isabelle Huppert poses for photographers Wednesday night on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. (Oscar Flores / KEYT News photo)

< 110 > of 6
Actress Isabelle Huppert answers questions from reporters and greets fans Wednesday night on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Actress Isabelle Huppert answers questions from reporters and greets fans Wednesday night on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 111 > of 6
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | February 8, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

Isabelle Huppert, one of the world’s most feted living actresses, walked down the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Wednesday night to receive the Montecito Award at the Arlington Theatre.

Donned in a Gucci-designed full-length light-blue and apricot-colored sequined gown, the petite French actress conveyed a professional and competent aura that reflected her experience in appearing in mostly leading roles in more than 100 films and television productions since her debut in 1971. 

Most recently, Huppert was acclaimed for her work in the films Elle and Things to Come, winning Best Actress awards from the National Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association for both.

Her performance in Elle earned her a 2017 Golden Globe Award and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress—pitting her against Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, and Ruth Negga for the coveted Oscar.

The tribute was moderated by seasoned film critic Anne Thompson, who did a good job of querying Huppert on the film milestones in her four decades of acting.

Huppert was born in the 16th arrondissement of Paris, the daughter of an English teacher mother and a safe manufacturer father.

Her father was born Jewish and hid his background during World War II. She was raised in her mother's Catholic faith.

Her mother encouraged her act at a young age, and she became a teen star in Paris.

She is an alumna of the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art of Paris, and has performed in 131 films and television productions and has also acted on stage.

Her acting awards from around the globe number at least 50.

“We are honored to have an actor of the caliber of Isabelle Huppert here tonight,” said Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling.

Thompson deftly asked questions of Huppert after screenings of her film clips during the tribute.

Huppert commented on the 1975 film Rosebud, directed by Otto Preminger and also starring Peter O’Toole, Richard Attenborough, and Peter Lawford.

“The director never said a word to me," Huppert said. "He let me play my character as I interpreted it. He let me do what I needed to do.” 

Clips were shown of two 2016 films that received widespread critical acclaim: Mia Hansen-Løve's Things to Come and Paul Verhoeven's Elle, which premiered at Cannes.

Among other awards and nominations, she won the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Actress, New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress for both films. 

Although not well known in the United States, Huppert is the most nominated actresses for the César Award, the national film award of France, with 16 nominations.

Huppert was made Chevalier of the Ordre national du Mérite in 1994, and was promoted to Officier in 2005. She was made a Chevalier of the Legion of Honour in 1999, and was promoted to Officer in 2009.

Among international film's most prolific actresses, Huppert has worked in Italy, Russia, Central Europe, and on the Asian continent.

Her English-language films include: Heaven's Gate (1980), I Heart Huckabees (2004), The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby (2013), and Louder Than Bombs (2015).

The evening ended with the formal presentation of the Montecito Award by veteran actor John Hurt.

“I am very happy and very grateful to receive this award," Huppert said. "Each role that I receive is a little miracle. When a director wants you, it’s like love. Somehow you were meant to be together.”

For more information visit www.sbiff.org or phone (805) 963-0023.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 