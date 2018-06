Track & Field

Isaiah Veal of Bishop Diego was edged at the finish in the boys 100 at the CIF-SS Division 4 Track & Field Finals at El Camino College on Saturday.

Veal was timed in 10.99, finishing second behind Sierra Canyon's Daniel Kamulali, who won in 10.88.

Laura Henderson of Bishop placed eighth in the girls long jump (16-08.75) and ninth in the triple jump (32-02.50).

Rivers Sheehan of Cate came in seventh in the long jump in a PR of 16-11 and placed fourth in the triple jump at 34-11.