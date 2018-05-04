Isaiah Veal and Laura Henderson Win Big for Bishop Diego in Frontier League Championships

Track & Field

Bishop Diego track and field won a host of events at the Frontier League championships on Friday.

Girls

Laura Henderson will advance to the CIF preliminaries in high jump, long jump and triple jump. She won the events for long and high jump on Friday and placed second in the triple jump. For the long jump, she set a personal record of 17 feet.

Boys

Isaiah Veal qualified for CIF prelims in the 100 and 200 meter dash events. He was the champion in both events on Friday.

Veal also led offf the 4 x 100 meter relay along with Nick Kislow, Leander Li and Alec Rubio. The four also qualified for the 400 meter relay.

Michael Romero will go to CIF for the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdle events. Romero was the champion of both events Friday and set a personal record in the latter at 43.09 seconds.

Xavier Carroll will head to CIF prelims for the shot put and discus. He finished third in both respective events at the league championships.

