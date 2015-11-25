Isaias N. Martinez of Santa Barbara, 1930-2015

Posted on November 25, 2015 | 9:02 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Isaias N. Martinez born in Santa Barbara on July 6, 1930, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2015, after a long battle with Alzheimers. He was 85 years old.

He worked in construction and enjoyed serenading his family with his guitar and favorite Mexican songs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luz and Maximino; brothers, Ruben, Max, Eleazar and Xavier; sisters, Lucy Martinez and Alice Bañales; son, Vincent, and daughter, Linda.

Isaias is survived by his children; Lilia, Isaias Jr., David, Maxi and his ex-wife Annie. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.

A graveside celebration of Isaias’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Calvary Cemetery.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends and was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.

We would like to thank the Shoreline Care Center for their dedicated care and kindness.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.