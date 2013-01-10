Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Decomposed Body Found in Isla Vista Finally Identified

No foul play is suspected in the death of Thomas Lee Broad, 63, whose body was found near a UCSB dorm

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 10, 2013 | 5:41 p.m.

Exactly eight months after a badly decomposed body was found near a UCSB dorm, campus police announced Thursday that the remains have been identified as those of a local homeless man.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Thomas Lee Broad, 63, whose body was found on May 10, 2012, in the marsh area between Santa Catalina Residence Hall and the Santa Ynez Apartments after a maintenance worker reported discovering human remains in the area.

UCSB police detectives, working with Santa Barbara County Sheriff investigators, scoured the scene for evidence, but found no indication of foul play, Sgt. Rob Romero said Thursday.

Broad was identified from personal property collected at the scene, along with DNA work done by the sheriff’s Coroner’s
Bureau.

Romero said that Broad was a local transient who frequented the Isla Vista area, but had no affiliation with UCSB.

His official cause of death was listed as “undetermined” because of the advanced state of the body’s decomposition.

