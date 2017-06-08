Isla Vista Residents Displaced After Apartment Kitchen Fire

Residents of a Del Playa Drive apartment were temporarily displaced Thursday afternoon after a kitchen fire that apparently started in a microwave, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A possible structure fire was reported in an apartment on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive around 3:20 p.m. and responding fire crews found smoke showing from the building and a working fire in an apartment's kitchen, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The fire appeared to have started in the microwave and spread to the kitchen, causing major damage, he said.

Flames did not spread to other apartments in the complex, but the smoke damage throughout the apartment was bad enough that the occupants were temporarily displaced, he said.

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents.

No injuries were reported in the fire and investigators are looking into the cause, Zaniboni added.

