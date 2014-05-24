Isla Vista Church Pastor, Members Offer Students a Place of Peace

Shocked by the mass shooting that left seven dead and seven hospitalized Friday night in Isla Vista, Jason Lomelino, pastor of Isla Vista Church since 2001, has his church family ready to assist anyone in need of prayer in the aftermath of the tragic event.

“Isla Vista Church expresses its deep sorrow over the events that occurred last night,” Lomelino said. “This is our city, and we are heartbroken by the tragedy that took place o­­n our streets. We are there to minister to them in whatever way they need.”

Isla Vista Church is making many of its members available throughout the weekend for students who would like to receive prayer or need to talk. The church has a ministry house at 6686 Del Playa Drive, where church members will be available.

The church, through its Jesus Burgers outreach, distributes around 150 hamburgers each week from its ministry house, located on IV’s main party street, Del Playa Drive. Once a week, Lomelino and the Isla Vista Church family serve burgers with a mustard cross and a ketchup heart to hundreds in Isla Vista.

“We offer a safe place to come and talk, and we offer that now more than ever to anybody in need,” Lomelino said.

In 2012, led by pastor Lomelino, the IV Church family released a book titled Jesus Burgers: True Stories of Love, Redemption & Miracles in a College Town (Sea Hill Press). The book features true stories written by church members, many of whom had come through difficult Isla Vista experiences to find peace at the Jesus Burgers house. Under Lomelino’s leadership, Jesus Burgers has grown into a significant community outreach program and is an example to hundreds of university campuses across the country.

Click here for more information about Isla Vista Church.

— Valerie Walston of Marvel Public Relations represents Isla Vista Church.