Isla Vista Community Services District Endorses Measure T

By Jonathan Abboud for Isla Vista Community Services District | May 31, 2018 | 4:43 p.m.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors has endorsed Measure T, the general tax ballot concerning cannabis operations, and its expectation to improve government service levels.

Measure T will be on the June 5 ballot for Santa Barbara County voters.

The board’s support is in accordance with the county Board of Supervisors and its placing of the measure on the ballot. The Board of Supervisors also approved zoning and land-use ordinances for the purposes of cannabis operations.

The IVCSD believes it is in the interest of the Isla Vista community to endorse the taxation of cannabis operations in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

If Measure T goes into effect, it would allow the county to place a tax on a cannabis operator’s gross receipts at the rates of 1 percent on nurseries and distributors, 3 percent on manufactures, 4 percent on cultivators, and 6 percent on retailers and micro businesses.

With such taxes imposed, there is an estimated increase ranging from $5 million-$25 million annually that would go toward Santa Barbara County health care, parks, roads and other services for its communities. Isla Vista stands to benefit from these revenues in numerous ways.

“It’s very likely that there will be a cannabis dispensary in Isla Vista,” said Ethan Bertrand, IVCSD Board president.

“The Board of Supervisors did the right thing by placing this general tax on the ballot, it will ensure all of the county programs we rely on have the funding required to serve the people of our community and others across the county,” said Spencer Brandt, board secretary.

IVCSD is Isla Vista’s first broad-based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self-governance.

The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including: police protection services, tenant mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission.

The board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UCSB and the county of Santa Barbara.

— Jonathan Abboud for Isla Vista Community Services District.

 

