Isla Vista Community Services District Requests Change to Even-Year Board Elections

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 6, 2019 | 4:10 p.m.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is asking the county to move its board elections to even-numbered years, so they can be consolidated with statewide elections.

The terms for board members would be extended a year, with the first even-year election held on Nov. 3, 2020, according to the resolution passed by the IVCSD Board of Directors.

Isla Vista voters created the Community Services District in 2016 and last year approved a utility user tax to fund its operations.

The IVCSD is the only special district in Santa Barbara County that holds its election in odd-numbered years, according to the county.

Consolidating the elections will save the district about $81,000, according to the county, and will have a one-time cost of $4,000 to notify the 9,861 voters in the district.

The Board of Supervisors received a staff report on the request during Tuesday’s administrative agenda, and County Elections Office staff will now start a noticing process and gathering input from other districts, said Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters.

This change request will be back at the Board of Supervisors, for approval or denial, at the April 9 meeting, she said.

