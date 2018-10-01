Monday, October 1 , 2018, 11:49 am | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Grand Opening of Isla Vista Dog Park a Treat for Pets

By Nicolas Chavez for Isla Vista Recreation and Park District | October 1, 2018 | 10:54 a.m.

The grand opening of the first fenced Dog Park in Isla Vista will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District has announced.

The Dog Park is at Sueno Park, 6650 Sueño Road. This project is being funded by voter approved Measure O.

Since Isla Vista has a large dog population, the Recreation & Park District and its board of directors have made it a point to provide community dog owners a safe, dog friendly environment for pets to roam and interact with other dogs.

Sueño Park has a newly installed gated fence entry to keep dogs enclosed and safe from street traffic, and a new pet friendly substrate to the playground structure, which was kept in place for dog owners to use as an agility course.

At the opening event, the park district will have treats and toys for dogs as they get a taste of their own park.

With the recent addition, the district and its board plan to rename the park. The board will be accepting names from the Isla Vista community during the ceremony for consideration at the next board meeting, Thursday, Oct. 11.

Name suggestions can be submitted to the district office, 961 Embarcadero De Mar Isla Vista by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

The Sueño Dog Park will be officially open to the public at the conclusion of the opening ceremony on Oct. 4.

— Nicolas Chavez for Isla Vista Recreation and Park District.

 

