Isla Vista Elementary School Seeks Community Help for Kindergarten Mural, Art Enrichment Project

Isla Vista Elementary School recently announced its kindergarten mural and art enrichment program, a public art project that will create two permanent painted murals to enliven 1,000 square feet of unadorned cinder block walls surrounding its kindergarten play yard.

The murals will highlight themes from the kindergarten curriculum and will serve to engage children’s minds, uplift school spirit and enhance community pride.

The mural design process is well underway, and painting will commence this spring provided fundraising goals are met.

Lead artist Blair Looker, featured artist at last year’s iMadonnari Festival, retired last year from 12 years as IV School’s art and music specialist.

She is utilizing inspiration from student drawings and teacher input solicited for that purpose in the fall.

The North wall mural will depict apple trees, children, wildlife and the four seasons in light that changes from dawn to dark. Reading and the imagination will also be themes.

The second mural will depict an ocean scene containing a variety of sea life and will be sited on the East walls surrounding a sandbox play area.

Painting will be directed and executed by the lead artist, with support from a combination of professional artist volunteers, interested staff, students and parents.

“Kindergarten is a foundational year for our children’s development, and our students deserve wonderful art from a community that cares,” said Looker.

Success of the project is dependent entirely upon the financial support of local foundations, community grants, private sponsors and donors.

Since the fall of 2015, the IV School Parent Teacher Association has raised $5,778 of the $13,100 project budget thanks to grants from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission ($2,600) and the Santa Barbara Rotary Foundation ($2,000), as well as support from Venoco, Montecito Bank and Trust, Goleta Valley Paint and Chipotle.

Upcoming fundraisers include Kyle’s Kitchen from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 16, 2016, and Chaucer’s Books from 4-6 p.m. March 6.

For more information, visit ivpta.weebly.com.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, donor or volunteer should contact Mural Chair Kelly Hildner at [email protected].

— Kelly Hildner represents Isla Vista Elementary School.