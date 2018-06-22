Isla Vista Foot Patrol, Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Report of Man with Gun

Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun in Isla Vista , according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.



Deputies were dispatched at about 2 p.m. to the 1000 block El Embarcadero, near the 7-Eleven store, but were unable to locate the person with the gun, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"A witness reported seeing four males who were involved in a verbal dispute and were challenging each other to fight," Hoover said. "One of the males reportedly backed away, lifted his shirt, removed a handgun out of his waistband, and put it back in his waistband."

The witness said the four males left the area in a gray car, heading southbound on El Embarcadero, according to Hoover.

He reported seeing the vehicle turn eastbound on Del Playa Drive and pull into a driveway, Hoover said.

The witness did not stay in the area to direct officers to the specific house and went to class, she said.

Isla Vista Foot Patrol officers and deputies searched the location but were unable to find the vehicle or suspects.

The gun was described as a semi-automatic with a black handle and silver on top, Hoover said.

The suspect with the gun was described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, 180-220 pounds, with buzz-cut brown hair.

He was possibly wearing a gray oversized shirt and blue jeans, Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center’s non-emergency line at 805.683.2724.

