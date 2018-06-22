Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:45 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Isla Vista Foot Patrol, Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Report of Man with Gun

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 9, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun in Isla Vista , according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.  

Deputies were dispatched at about 2 p.m. to the 1000 block El Embarcadero, near the 7-Eleven store, but were unable to locate the person with the gun, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"A witness reported seeing four males who were involved in a verbal dispute and were challenging each other to fight," Hoover said. "One of the males reportedly backed away, lifted his shirt, removed a handgun out of his waistband, and put it back in his waistband."  

The witness said the four males left the area in a gray car, heading southbound on El Embarcadero, according to Hoover.

He reported seeing the vehicle turn eastbound on Del Playa Drive and pull into a driveway, Hoover said.

The witness did not stay in the area to direct officers to the specific house and went to class, she said. 

Isla Vista Foot Patrol officers and deputies searched the location but were unable to find the vehicle or suspects.   

The gun was described as a semi-automatic with a black handle and silver on top, Hoover said.

The suspect with the gun was described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, 180-220 pounds, with buzz-cut brown hair.

He was possibly wearing a gray oversized shirt and blue jeans, Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center’s non-emergency line at 805.683.2724.   

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 