Isla Vista Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations

Half a block in Isla Vista was evacuated Friday because of a gas leak caused by a utility crew, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a reported gas line rupture at Trigo Road and Camino Del Sur at 11:22 a.m. after a utility company drilling in preparation for a new power pole struck a main gas line, said Capt. David Sadecki.
All roads within a half block radius were closed while the Fire Department and utility company crews worked to resolve the situation, Sadecki Said.
No injuries were reported.
