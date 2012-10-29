200 Arrested During Isla Vista Halloween Celebration

After a busy weekend, a final tally shows nearly 200 people were arrested in Isla Vista during the annual pre-Halloween celebration, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

From Friday through Sunday, 196 people were arrested and 249 others were cited, according to figures released Monday by Sgt. Mark Williams.

This year’s arrests are less than the 228 in 2011.

Those figures were gathered in a four-day period, however, because Halloween was on a Monday last year. Halloween is on Wednesday this year.

Emergency personnel assisted in 71 medical calls, where many were treated in an EMS tent set up by Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services, Williams said.

American Medical Response ambulances were on scene to transport patients to local hospital emergency rooms.

One person suffered severe neck and head injuries after falling from a rooftop, Williams said.

There were 19 Search & Rescue calls, and no falls off the Isla Vista cliffs were reported, he said.

The Goleta Traffic Unit netted three DUI arrests and 55 citations during its two-day operation on Friday and Saturday nights. Santa Barbara and Lompoc police assisted the effort, which was provided by an Avoid the 12 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The California Highway Patrol increased patrols in the area between Highway 101 and Isla Vista Friday and Saturday nights. During that time, the CHP reported 14 alcohol-related arrests—nine of which were DUIs—and issued 310 citations.

Williams said it will be several weeks before the cost of the weekend operation can be determined.

Public-safety personnel are preparing for one more big night of street partying Wednesday, but expect most of the out-of-towners will be gone, he said.

