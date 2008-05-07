Isla Vista Juggling Festival a Good Excuse to Clown Around

{mosimage} It was all fun and games at this year's event.

{mosimage} The 32nd annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival, held Friday through Sunday, proved to be a ball of fun for all participants. {mosimage} As in years past, people came from all around California and beyond to learn and teach new juggling moves, pass objects with new people and generally have a good time. Most of the events were held at the Robertson Gym at UC Santa Barbara.

In addition to juggling, the festival included other circus acts, including unicycling, stilt walking, clowns and musicians.

Saturday night’s Public Show, a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, drew a near-capacity crowd to the Isla Vista Theater. The emcee was world-famous juggler Vova Galchenko.

The festival, the longest-running juggling festival in the world in one location, is dedicated to the memory of local juggler Patty Laney, who was raped and murdered in 1977.

Click here to see more of Robert Bernstein’s photos from the festival.

{mosimage}