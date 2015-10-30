Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista Less Than Scary on Night Before Halloween

Officials say streets of community adjacent to UCSB are fairly quiety in prelude to Saturday's annual celebration

The streets in Isla Vista, including often raucus Del Playa Drive, were fairly quiet Friday night.
The streets in Isla Vista, including often raucus Del Playa Drive, were fairly quiet Friday night.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department )
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 30, 2015 | 11:23 p.m.

It was a relatively quiet night in Isla Vista on Friday, with few people roaming the streets and only small house gatherings in the busy party corridor along Del Playa Drive, authorities said. 

"It's very, very slow," said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

People were abiding by festival ordinances, which prohibit playing amplified music at night. 

"There are some house parties but everybody seems to know the rules and is being very respectful and quiet," Hoover said. 

Some people were wearing costumes while others didn't, she noted. 

"We're hearing from a lot of students that people chose not to come and not to stay in IV for Halloween -- they went home or some are at the concert tonight," she said. 

Law enforcement agencies added additional staffing to the Isla Vista area Friday night but things were fairly quiet. Click to view larger
Law enforcement agencies added additional staffing to the Isla Vista area Friday night but things were fairly quiet.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department )

"This community went through a lot, and there's just a different mentality, the out-of-towners aren't coming because they know there's going to be heavy law enforcement, nowhere to park and no music. The locals really want to keep it local; the parties are small and just groups of friends," Hoover said. 

rainstorm kept people off the streets of Isla Vista last year but a big turnout was expected this weekend with clear skies and Halloween falling on a Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies added extra staffing, Goleta implemented permit-only nighttime parking near Isla Vista, and UCSB scheduled concerts Friday and Saturday nights.

The $5 Saturday Snoop Dogg concert sold out Tuesday, and the Thunderdome event center is expected to be packed with about 5,600 students.

Costumed revelers enjoy a relatively quiet night on the streets of Isla Vista Friday, the day before the community’s big Halloween celebration. Click to view larger
Costumed revelers enjoy a relatively quiet night on the streets of Isla Vista Friday, the day before the community’s big Halloween celebration. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara police and other neighboring agencies scheduled additional staffing for the weekend, including extra DUI enforcement patrols.

The “keep it safe, keep it local” campaign spearheaded by UCSB encourages local college students not to invite outside friends to Halloween and Deltopia, the spring break street party, in the hopes it will cut back on incidents that defined the events in the past: arrests, alcohol overdoses and property damage.

It was "looking good" at 10:15 p.m., said Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Streets were starting to fill up at that time, but there were no major incidents and it was much calmer than past years, he said.

Students line up for a concert at the UCSB Events Center, part of the campus community’s strategy for reducing problems related to the annual Halloween celebration. Click to view larger
Students line up for a concert at the UCSB Events Center, part of the campus community’s strategy for reducing problems related to the annual Halloween celebration. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
