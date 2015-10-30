Isla Vista Less Than Scary on Night Before Halloween

Advice

Officials say streets of community adjacent to UCSB are fairly quiety in prelude to Saturday's annual celebration

It was a relatively quiet night in Isla Vista on Friday, with few people roaming the streets and only small house gatherings in the busy party corridor along Del Playa Drive, authorities said.

"It's very, very slow," said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

People were abiding by festival ordinances, which prohibit playing amplified music at night.

"There are some house parties but everybody seems to know the rules and is being very respectful and quiet," Hoover said.

Some people were wearing costumes while others didn't, she noted.

"We're hearing from a lot of students that people chose not to come and not to stay in IV for Halloween -- they went home or some are at the concert tonight," she said.

"This community went through a lot, and there's just a different mentality, the out-of-towners aren't coming because they know there's going to be heavy law enforcement, nowhere to park and no music. The locals really want to keep it local; the parties are small and just groups of friends," Hoover said.

A rainstorm kept people off the streets of Isla Vista last year but a big turnout was expected this weekend with clear skies and Halloween falling on a Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies added extra staffing, Goleta implemented permit-only nighttime parking near Isla Vista, and UCSB scheduled concerts Friday and Saturday nights.

The $5 Saturday Snoop Dogg concert sold out Tuesday, and the Thunderdome event center is expected to be packed with about 5,600 students.

California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara police and other neighboring agencies scheduled additional staffing for the weekend, including extra DUI enforcement patrols.

The “keep it safe, keep it local” campaign spearheaded by UCSB encourages local college students not to invite outside friends to Halloween and Deltopia, the spring break street party, in the hopes it will cut back on incidents that defined the events in the past: arrests, alcohol overdoses and property damage.

It was "looking good" at 10:15 p.m., said Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Streets were starting to fill up at that time, but there were no major incidents and it was much calmer than past years, he said.

