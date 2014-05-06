Isla Vista Man Accused of Raping Two Teens

A Santa Barbara City College student is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly raping two high school students in Isla Vista earlier this year, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Deon Kitt, 28, of Isla Vista was arrested last month in the assaults, which occurred in late February or early March, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The alleged victims are 17 and 18 years old, Hoover said.

Kitt was taken into custody on April 2 on charges of rape by force and/or fear, unlawful oral copulation by force, and two counts of rape of an intoxicated or drugged victim, Hoover said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $400,000.

He is due in Superior Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

The Sheriff's Department is requesting that anyone with information on these sexual assaults or any others allegedly involving Kitt call 805.683.2724, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

A report also can be made at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office, 6504 Trigo Road.

