Isla Vista Flips the Switch on New LED Street Lights in Time for Halloween

By Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | October 24, 2013 | 5:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department invites the public to a ribbon-cutting event where residents can look forward to hearing county Supervisor Doreen Farr, Sheriff Bill Brown and other special guests speak on the project that improves the safety of Isla Vista just in time for Halloween.

In the spirit of Halloween, there will be candy.

The ribbon-cutting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Pescadero Park, at the intersection of Del Playa and Camino Pescadero.

In Isla Vista, 85 brand-new LED street lights illuminate Del Playa, Sabado Tarde, Trigo, Camino Corto and the streets in between. This area has a high concentration of pedestrians and vehicles. The next phase will add another 70 LED street lights in the next six months, improving the lighting east of Camino Corto, focusing on Del Playa, the loop area, and the streets between Del Playa and El Colegio.

Plans are under way to complete upgrades to all areas of Isla Vista.

The impetus for this exciting project began when members from the UCSB Associated Students and the Third District Office jointly conveyed a need for improved lighting in Isla Vista. Public Works and Southern California Edison developed a project plan using crime statistics provided by Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Supervisor Farr reached out to the Public Works Department, which used Federal Community Development Block Grant funding for this project. Total project funding is $210,000.

Mark Schleich, deputy director of the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, said, “This project brought Isla Vista up to current lighting standards a much needed improvement.”

Supervisor Farr stated that “the new LED lighting is not only energy efficient, and brighter, giving pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers better visibility to navigate Isla Vista in the evening, but also provides enhanced safety for the community. I am so happy to help bring this to the Isla Vista community.”

Sheriff Brown is pleased with this progressive project.

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to be a part of the collaborative effort to bring new lighting to Isla Vista," he said. "Enhanced street lighting is a deterrent to street crime. Even though this project is not yet complete, it is already providing a safer environment in the Isla Vista community.”

 

