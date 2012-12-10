Isla Vista Explosion Traced to Suspected Drug Operation

An explosion caused by an attempt to produce hashish oil injured an Isla Vista man and damaged an apartment Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to a single-story duplex in the 6600 block of Trigo Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

They were told by a sheriff’s deputy on scene that there had been an explosion with a flash fire that was out, Sadecki said.

The building sustained moderate damage, Sadecki said, including having windows and a sliding door blown out.

Fire investigators traced the blast to drug-related activity, Sadecki said.

“The explosion resulted from the illegal act of obtaining ‘Hashish Oil’ from marijuana plants,” Sadecki said.

A suspect in the incident, Matthew David Bacon, 31, of Isla Vista, was taken into custody Sunday night at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Office on suspicion of arson and conspiracy, Sadecki said.

Bacon, who was treated at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for minor burns to his face and arms, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $250,000, Sadecki said.

No other injuries were reported.

