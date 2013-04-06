Woman’s Body Found on Beach Near Campus Point

Name, circumstances of death withheld as authorities work to determine what happened

The body of a young woman was discovered in the ocean west of Campus Point near UC Santa Barbara early Saturday, but authorities were providing few details of her death and their investigation.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said a jogger came across the body near the surf line about 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

The woman had no identification on her, and Hoover said detectives and the Coroner’s Office initially were unable to determine her identity.

“The young woman is a college-aged Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 5-foot, 6-inches tall and 107 pounds,” Hoover said Saturday afternoon, in a request for the public’s help to identify the body. “She has brown hair that hangs past her shoulders and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple sundress with a black tank top underneath and black lace-up boots.”

Late Saturday, however, Hoover said the woman had been identified and the public’s assistance was no longer needed. She said the woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

The Coroner’s Office is attempting to determine the cause of death and Hoover said detectives have begun a concurrent criminal investigation.

