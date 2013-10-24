Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Isla Vista Oversight Board Supporting County Fight to Keep Clinic Building

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 24, 2013 | 8:56 p.m.

The Redevelopment Oversight Board for Isla Vista voted to support the county’s attempt to keep two formerly RDA-owned buildings.

When the RDA dissolved, the county was told it had to sell the two buildings at 970 and 976 Embarcadero Del Mar unless it could prove to the state Department of Finance that they’re being put to government use. The county Board of Supervisors voted to try to keep the buildings, which house the Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic and public meeting space.

The Goleta City Council has added its voice of support to the effort and now the Oversight Board has as well.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, of course,” Supervisor Doreen Farr said. “I think that the community really, really stepped up and showed how important these properties, these buildings, were for current and future use of the community.”

Once the Department of Finance gets these comments, the county will probably hear back about the property status, Farr said.

“Now we go in solidarity, so to speak, to the Department of Finance in Sacramento, and I think clearly we have a better chance of having it agree since we have an agreement between the (supervisors), acting as the successor agency, and the Oversight Board,” she said.

Farr and other supervisors are willing to plead their case directly if necessary, given the importance of keeping the buildings and the unanimous support of all taxing entities involved, she said.

Assemblyman Das Williams, who grew up in Isla Vista, has offered his support to the effort, and the county has contacted state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson as well, Farr said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 