Isla Vista Pedestrian Improvements Under Way on Del Playa

By Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | August 21, 2014 | 8:36 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr is pleased to announce the construction of a four-phase sidewalk project to improve pedestrian safety and mobility.

The project is part of the Isla Vista Pedestrian Plan, which Supervisor Farr helped design in conjunction with the Public Works Department.

The plan sets priorities and implements annual projects to create and improve pedestrian walkways throughout Isla Vista. In the past years, several major and minor projects have been completed in this plan, including the Pardall corridor improvements, El Embarcadero utility undergrounding and streetscape improvements, and sidewalk projects along Sabado Tarde, Del Playa and other roads in the Loop area.

In the next months, work will focus on the 6500 to 6700 block of Del Playa, where sidewalks segments are damaged, substandard or missing. Construction should be completed in three to five weeks.

The first phase begins this week on the south side of the 6600 block. The second phase, along the 6500 block, is scheduled to begin in September, with the third and fourth phases to follow in mid-September and early October.

“New sidewalks will enhance safety in the community and make Del Playa more aesthetically pleasing," Farr said. "I am delighted that our Public Works Department is able to move so quickly to complete the first phase of this important project.”

In addition to this sidewalk plan, multiple lighting upgrade projects are under way. In the first week of September, new beach access stair lighting will be installed along the Camino del Sur walk-path. Also, design for new lighting along Camino Corto is under way and should be installed in a few months.

“My goal is to make Isla Vista safer, more attractive and hospitable for residents in our community,” Farr said.

For questions or concerns, please contact Public Works during regular business hours at 805.568.3064 or 805.568.3094. You may also call the 24-hour information line at 805.681.4995. Updates will be posted at the following County of Santa Barbara, Public Works Department sites: website, Facebook and Twitter.

 

