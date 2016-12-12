Isla Vista Pedestrian Paseo, Storm Drain, Sidewalk Projects Completed

Santa Barbara County and UCSB officials celebrated the completion of two major public works projects at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Isla Vista on Friday.



The Sueno and Del Playa Sidewalk Project created new sidewalks on Sueno Road from Camino Corto to Camino Pescadero and on Del Playa Drive from Camino Corto to Camino Del Sur where no sidewalks previously existed. This project also reconstructed curb ramps and flattened grades to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.



The Isla Vista Pedestrian Paseo and Storm Drain Project created a new continuous walkway and alley to the beach and included the installation of about 1,000 feet of new storm-drain pipe and catch basins where chronic localized flooding occurred in the past.

The project began at Pasado Road between Camino Corto and Camino Del Sur and ended at the South end of the Escondido Pass.

The other public benefit of this project included alley improvements for emergency-vehicle access for the safety of Isla Vista residents. Through this partnership, the county completed more than $2 million in Isla Vista capital improvements this past summer and fall.



Third District County Supervisor Doreen Farr said, “We have made a lot of progress in Isla Vista to improve safety for residents. A few years ago we brought in new LED street lighting that makes it easier to navigate through Isla Vista.

"I’m happy that today we are continuing to improve safety through these much needed transportation and flood control improvements.”



The Isla Vista Pedestrian Paseo Project and the Sueno and Del Playa Sidewalk Project were jointly funded by money from the county and UCSB.

"Through the partnership of UCSB and the county of Santa Barbara, we have made significant commitments and contributions to improve the security, safety, and quality of life in Isla Vista,” said UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang. “And we have worked together with key stakeholders to foster a continuous cultural change in the community.”

“Today is an opportune time for us to also thank Supervisor Farr for her eight years of collaboration with our campus as well as her dedicated service. We all wish her well,” Yang said.

James McKarrell, Isla Vista Foot Patrol community resource deputy, added that the improvements have assisted law enforcement with efforts to provide a safe environment for community members.

“The sidewalk improvements provide a safe alternative for pedestrian traffic, which will keep them out of the roadway. The implementation of the LED lighting has provided more visibility and safety," McKarrell said.

"The completion of the Paseo has also helped with increasing accessibility to that area for our community members and first responders. Overall, these improvements have greatly helped us do our job to keep the community members and visitors of Isla Vista safe,” he said.



For more information on the road improvement projects, visit http://pwsb.zohosites.com/isla-vista-pedestrian-safety-improvement-and-sidewalk.html.

For information on the storm drain and alley improvement projects, visit http://pwsb.zohosites.com/isla-vista-storm-drain-alley-improvement-project.html.

For information on other transportation projects, visit www.PWSB.net.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.