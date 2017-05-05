Isla Vista Resident Arrested on Hate Crime Charge for Alleged Battery of Santa Paula Man

A 19-year-old Isla Vista resident was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after he allegedly attacked a man because he believed the victim was homosexual, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Daniel Joseph Garcia was identified as the suspect in the April 15 case, in which a man attacked a 63-year-old Santa Paula resident with a guitar and shouted a homophobic slur, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a battery that occurred around 1 p.m. that day near Highway 101 in the Arroyo Quemada area west of Refugio State Beach, Hoover said.

The victim suffered a traumatic injury requiring medical treatment, Hoover said.

Deputies' investigation into locating and identifying the suspect led to Garcia, Hoover said.

She said deputies executed a search warrant at Garcia’s Isla Vista residence, but officers were unable to locate him.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Garcia was found to be in custody in Monterey County.

Several hours after the alleged hate crime attack in Santa Barbara County, Garcia was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Monterey County on charges for an unrelated assault with a deadly weapon incident and for driving under the influence, Hoover said.

Garcia will be transported to Santa Barbara County to face local charges after the conclusion of his Monterey County charges, Hoover said.

