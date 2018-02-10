Isla Vista Man Dies in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A 27-year-old Isla Vista man was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 2 a.m., multiple CHP officers responded to a report of a 2012 Nissan Sentra traveling at freeway speeds northbound in the southbound freeway lanes near Hope Avenue, said Sgt. Jim Richards.

“The driver allowed the front of the Nissan to collide with the concrete K-rail, which is positioned within the freeway median,” Richards said. “The Nissan caught fire, which was put out by the first CHP officers who arrived on scene.”

The driver, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic was light at the time of the crash, Richards said.

The two left-hand lanes of the southbound freeway were closed for more than two hours after the crash, but traffic was able to proceed using the right-hand-lane.

